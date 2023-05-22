Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
marijuana

Cannabis Cafes Getting New Path to Rollout in Mass.

All but one member of the Cannabis Control Commission voted to spike a social consumption pilot language from regulations

By Chris Lisinski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts' cannabis regulators voted Monday to overhaul their approach toward rolling out social consumption locations, sometimes referred to as marijuana cafes, that voters embraced in the 2016 ballot question legalizing recreational marijuana use.

The Cannabis Control Commission will scrap a 12-municipality pilot program for businesses where patrons can consume marijuana products on-site and focus on crafting broader regulations governing the practice and how to license social consumption facilities.

Commissioner Bruce Stebbins, who served on a working group that explored the issue, said the process of standing up and running a pilot program would be "both burdensome and expensive."

"Right now, to help direct our work, we don't feel that the pilot program is needed as it's written. So help us take that work off our plate," Stebbins said on behalf of the working group. "Our feeling is that eliminating the pilot program will help us dive in to building that licensing and regulatory framework."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Despite the fact that marijuana has been legal in Massachusetts for years, many still associate the term "cannabis" with "criminal."

Commissioner Kimberly Roy voted present on the motion to spike the social consumption pilot language from CCC regulations, saying she did not have "enough information around public safety, public health and equity" impacts. All other commissioners voted in favor. 

More marijuana news

Hemp May 2

Farmer: Mass. Hemp Industry ‘May Not Survive' Without Regulatory Changes

medical marijuana Mar 27

‘Curiosity Is the Cure': Local Experts Discuss Hurdles Facing Cannabis in Health Care

New Hampshire May 12

Gov. Sununu Pushes for Marijuana Legalization in NH After Senate Rejects Latest Bill

Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

marijuanaMassachusettsCannabis Control Commissioncannabis
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us