Cannabis Seeds and Clippings Can Now Be Sold in Mass.

The sale of cannabis seeds and plant clippings has been legal in Massachusetts since Tuesday, and by Thursday, they were sold out at Yamba Market in Cambridge. The company is now managing a wait list.

Although Yamba Market's initial inventory was small, the quick selling may indicate a consumer demand to "do it yourself."

"There's a lot of demand for clones, plants, seeds, because it allows people to grow at home and it's the most affordable way to have your own medicine, to have your own bud," said Sieh Samura, CEO at Yamba Market.

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission gave the green light to the sale of cannabis seeds and clones (also known as clippings) on May 2. They permit licensed retailers, delivery operators and medical treatment centers to make this kind of sale.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"The freedom that was promised with legalization — we're finally getting there now," Samura said. "Getting to this point is a very special landmark."

State regulars recommend first reading its safety guidelines on home cultivation before growing your own cannabis, particularly if using high-powered lamps.

"Safety is paramount to us at the Commission," Executive Director Shawn Collins said.