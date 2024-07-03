Canton Fire delivers lifesaving in-ambulance blood transfusion, first in the state

First responders performed a whole blood transfusion on a patient in the back of an ambulance Saturday morning, the first time the life-saving measure has been done in Massachusetts.

The Canton Fire Department administered an on-site blood transfusion after responding to a car crash on Saturday, sustaining the victim until he could receive further treatment at Boston Medical Center.

The Braintree Fire Department and Brewster Ambulance paramedics responded to a car crash on Saturday, July 29, where a 35-year-old male was extensively injured, suffering from low blood pressure, shock, and internal bleeding. Braintree officials made the decision to request a whole blood transfusion from Canton's paramedic program.

Canton Fire Field Transfusion Paramedic Michael White and EMT Jonathan Buckley performed the transfusion aboard an ambulance en route to Boston Medical Center. The patient's vital signs improved afterward, and he was taken into surgery upon arrival.

“This groundbreaking program represents a significant advancement in prehospital care and has already proven its worth in its first use,” said Chief Wendell Robery in a press statement. “The successful administration of whole blood in the field is a testament to our paramedics' and EMTs' training, preparedness and dedication. We are grateful for the collaboration with Boston Medical Center and the support of our neighboring communities.”

The Canton Fire Department, along with Boston Medical Center, launched their new Field Transfusion Paramedic Program in March. The pilot program included participation from the 25 communities surrounding Canton, including Braintree.