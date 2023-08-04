Canton little league team gets special send-off to regionals

It’s all lights and sirens…for this lights-out Little League baseball team from Canton, Massachusetts.

The state champions got a police escort early Friday morning to New England Regionals in Bristol, Connecticut, just three wins away from playing in Williamsport.

“It’s crazy, man, it’s crazy to think we made it this far," pitcher Patrick Furbush said.

“I’ve been wanting to come this far since I was 8 and same with all my friends,” said center fielder Cam Lyons.

The chance to play on one of the biggest stages in baseball is surreal even for their coaches.

“There’s something nostalgic about it and I think that’s the best part about this, but it’s been an amazing experience, the community’s rallied around it, and you can tell from talking to these kids they’re having a blast," Canton Little League Coach Ryan Archibald said.

This team of 12U players say their secret to a successful undefeated season was something simple – teamwork - picking each other up when they falter and cheering each other on when they succeed.

“Kind of just sticking together and playing together as a team instead of just one kid doing it, because there’s been kids who come up in big moments stuff like that,” said pitcher Nathan Chabot.

“I think I’m going to try not to take it too seriously that I don’t get mad after every at bat if I get out, but I’m going to try to get some hits and help my team win," Furbush said.

They're making their community, and most of all their parents proud, on and off the field.

“This team is just a dream team, they work together well, they’ve been playing together since they were little, they watched the Little League World Series and hoped to play there, and this is their chance," Canton Little League parent Laurie Chabot said,

Canton takes on Vermont in their first game in regionals on Saturday at 10 a.m.