Canton playing for spot at Little League World Series

The New England Little League regional championship is Thursday evening

By Asher Klein

Squads from Massachusetts and Maine are set to face off Thursday night for the right to represent New England at the Little League World Series.

Canton, Massachusetts, and Gray, Maine are set to play at 7 p.m. in Bristol, Connecticut. It's a rematch of their game on Monday, when the kids from Maine handed the Bay Staters a 7-1 loss.

But Canton rebounded on Wednesday, beating New Hampshire 5-0.

The regional championship game will air on ESPN.

One more New England team could head to South Williamsport as well. Smithfield, Rhode Island, is in Friday's Metro Region championship game against New York.

