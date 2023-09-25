MBTA

Car and Green Line train collide in Brookline

MBTA Transit Police say the driver of a car will be cited after a crash with a Green Line train left two people with minor injuries in Brookline, Massachusetts

By Diane Cho

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people suffered minor injuries in a crash between a car and a train on the Green Line of the MBTA Monday night in Brookline, Massachusetts.

MBTA Transit Police say driver of the car will be cited for a red light violation after turning against the light into a C branch trolley.

The train was heading outbound on Beacon Street at St. Paul Street at the time of the crash.

The MBTA replaced train service with shuttles in the area while crews worked to fix an overhead wire. Service has since returned to normal.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"We were coming back from dinner and then saw it, and then we walked a little further down and saw all the Green Lines were stopped," said Justin Xie.

This article tagged under:

MBTAMassachusettsBrooklinegreen line
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us