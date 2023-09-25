Car and Green Line train collide in Brookline

Two people suffered minor injuries in a crash between a car and a train on the Green Line of the MBTA Monday night in Brookline, Massachusetts.

MBTA Transit Police say driver of the car will be cited for a red light violation after turning against the light into a C branch trolley.

The train was heading outbound on Beacon Street at St. Paul Street at the time of the crash.

The MBTA replaced train service with shuttles in the area while crews worked to fix an overhead wire. Service has since returned to normal.

"We were coming back from dinner and then saw it, and then we walked a little further down and saw all the Green Lines were stopped," said Justin Xie.