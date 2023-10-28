Car causes significant damage after crashing into home in Exeter, NH

A car struck a house in Exeter, New Hampshire on Friday night, leaving one person injured.
Exeter Fire responded to the scene on 88 Main St. art around 10 p.m.
The driver was transported to Exeter Hospital, according to authorities.
Three residents were inside the house at the time of the crash and the house suffered significant damage, according to Deputy Fire Chief Jason Fritz.
The people inside the house were uninjured but they will be displaced until the building is repaired, said the fire chief.