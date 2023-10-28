Car causes significant damage after crashing into home in Exeter, NH

A car struck a house in Exeter, New Hampshire on Friday night, leaving one person injured.

Exeter Fire responded to the scene on 88 Main St. art around 10 p.m.

The driver was transported to Exeter Hospital, according to authorities.

The Exeter Fire Department responded to the scene of this crash in the area of 88 Main St. involving a vehicle that rolled over and struck a house. The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. this evening and resulted in the closure of Main Street around the scene. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/jmQoI4QXWm — Exeter Fire Dept. (@ExeterFire) October 28, 2023

Three residents were inside the house at the time of the crash and the house suffered significant damage, according to Deputy Fire Chief Jason Fritz.

The people inside the house were uninjured but they will be displaced until the building is repaired, said the fire chief.