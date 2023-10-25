Route 3

Car crash snarls traffic in Chelmsford

Traffic was backed up along Route 3

By Asher Klein

The scene of a car crash in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A car crash snarled traffic on Massachusetts Route 3 in Chelmsford on Wednesday.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt, though an ambulance was at the scene. NBC10 Boston has reached out to Massachusetts State Police for information.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

