Car crashes into building in Boston's South End

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

A car apparently crashed and hit a building in Boston's South End early Monday morning.

A white sedan was seen with damage to its front, near the building on Albany Street. There also was damage to at least one Bluebike from the nearby docking station.

First responders were called to the scene at around 2 a.m. Monday.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to Boston Emergency Medical Services.

Additional details were not immediately available.

