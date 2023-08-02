Colette bakery to open in Boston's South End

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a pair of French bakeries north of Boston will be joined by a new location within the city itself.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Colette Bakery is looking to open in the South End, taking over the space on Columbus Avenue where Cafe Madeleine had been until closing last November. An Instagram story from the business confirms this, showing a video of the former Cafe Madeleine space and saying "coming soon," though no other details have been given, including when it might open.

Locations of Colette Bakery can be found in Medford and Melrose, with both offering pastries, baked goods, and desserts.

The address for the upcoming location of Colette Bakery in the South End is 517 Columbus Avenue, Boston, MA, 02118. The website for the business can be found at colettebakery.com.





