Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Car crashes into lane construction area on I-95 in New Hampshire

The crash took place at around 9:32 p.m near mile marker 2.4 on I-95, according to authorities.

By Irvin Rodriguez

New Hampshire State Police are investigating a crash on a moving lane construction zone in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire on Wednesday night.

The crash took place at around 9:32 p.m near mile marker 2.4 on I-95, according to authorities.

Police say that a 2021 Mercedes SUV traveling northbound crashed into the rear of a line painting truck within a moving lane closure construction zone.

The impact caused the SUV to roll onto its roof in the middle of I-95, leaving two people stuck inside, according to police.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities say the driver, identified as 81-year-old Donald Mackinnon, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, and the passenger were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Lanes were shut down for a couple of hours but have since been reopened, NH State Police say.

Police say they believe fatigue may have been a factor in the crash.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston 38 mins ago

Body found at Dorchester park, Mass. State Police say

Boston 43 mins ago

Boston-area rivers get mixed marks in latest water quality report card

The crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us