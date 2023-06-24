Car crashes into utility pole in East Kingston, one week after crash in same spot

A car crashed into a utility pole on Route 107 in East Kingston, New Hampshire, on Saturday, snapping it in half just one week after it was replaced when another car crashed into it in the exact same spot.

The East Kingston Fire Department said it responded to Saturday's crash after receiving a 911 call just before 1 a.m. reporting a motor vehicle crash involving the utility pole on East Road in the area of Apple Hill Golf Course near the Kensington line.

The driver sustained minor injuries, fire officials said.

A week ago, on June 17, the utility pole had to be replaced when another driver crashed into it, bringing down the pole and wires around 3:30 p.m. In that incident, two off-duty firefighters who witnessed the crash were able to pull the driver from her vehicle moments before it became engulfed in flames.

On Saturday, East Road was closed in the area until about 12:50 p.m. so that the utility pole could be replaced once again.

The East Kingston fire and police departments were assisted on scene by the Kingston fire and police departments, as well as Kensington police.