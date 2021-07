A car hit a utility pole and went into a Saugus, Massachusetts, house Friday morning.

The crash, located at Essex and Grove streets, caused some in the neighborhood to lose power.

Police and power companies are responding to the scene.

It is not yet clear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.