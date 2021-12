A car drove into a retention pond in Ayer, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, officials said.

The Ayer Fire Department confirmed that a car went into the water off the Ayer Rotary.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The driver is out of the car, they said.

Police and fire crews were still on scene as of 7:10 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.