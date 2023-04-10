Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MBTA

Car on the Tracks Causing Delays on Green Line

There was no immediate word on injuries

By Marc Fortier

A car on the tracks is causing delays on the MBTA's Green Line in Boston on Monday morning.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., the MBTA said that delays of up to 15 minutes westbound should be anticipated due to a car in the track area blocking service at Amory Street.

A photo from the scene showed a maroon Toyota Camry with damage to the driver's side door resting on the tracks in the area of Buick Street.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No further details were immediately available.

More Boston stories

Boston 28 mins ago

Police Looking for Missing 59-Year-Old Boston Woman

MBTA 3 hours ago

Phillip Eng Takes Helm as MBTA General Manager

This article tagged under:

MBTA
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us