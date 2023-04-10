Car on the Tracks Causing Delays on Green Line

A car on the tracks is causing delays on the MBTA's Green Line in Boston on Monday morning.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., the MBTA said that delays of up to 15 minutes westbound should be anticipated due to a car in the track area blocking service at Amory Street.

Green Line B Branch: Delays of up to 15 minutes westbound due to a car in the track area blocking service at Amory St. — MBTA (@MBTA) April 10, 2023

A photo from the scene showed a maroon Toyota Camry with damage to the driver's side door resting on the tracks in the area of Buick Street.

No further details were immediately available.