Car Slams Into Five Guys Restaurant in Framingham; Several Diners Injured

Framingham police said the restaurant was fairly crowded at the time of the crash; four diners reported minor injuries

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four people, including an 8-year-old girl, were injured Saturday afternoon when a car came crashing through the Five Guys restaurant where they were dining in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Framingham police received a 911 call around 1:45 p.m. Saturday reporting a vehicle had crashed into the Cochituate Road building.

Framingham police, fire and Brewster Ambulance all responded and found a vehicle had slammed into the dining area of the burger and fries restaurant.

According to police, the restaurant was fairly crowded at the time of the crash, and four people suffered minor injuries.

A man and woman, both 29, were taken to local hospitals for their minor injuries. A man and his 8-year-old daughter refused transport but sought medical attention on their own, police said.

Police say it appears the driver, a woman in her 40s, was pulling into a spot when she accelerated, causing the vehicle to go through the windows of the restaurant. This caused the car and glass to strike those inside Five Guys, causing the injuries.

The driver was not impaired in any way, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

FraminghamFramingham Policefive guyscochituate road
