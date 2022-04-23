Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
everett

Car Struck by Commuter Rail Train in Everett

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

A car was struck by a commuter rail train on the tracks in Everett, Massachusetts erly Saturday morning.

According to an MBTA spokesperson, the driver claimed he was following GPS direction when he began driving on the tracks and came to a stop nowhere near a railroad crossing. The driver and passenger exited their vehicle before the car was struck by the train.

The driver has not been issued any citations at this time, according to the MBTA spokesperson.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

everett
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us