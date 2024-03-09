Car wash brush crashes through windshield, injuring woman in East Providence

The woman suffered minor injuries, East Providence police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR

A woman was injured this week when a car wash brush crashed through her windshield in East Providence, Rhode Island.

East Providence police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that a woman was going through a car wash at the Shell Station on Pawtucket Avenue when a large spinning brush came through her windshield, continuing to spin.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, WJAR reports.

Further details were not released.

