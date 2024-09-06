Chelsea

Man accused of biting Chelsea police officer's ear off held without bail

Carlos Sanabria, 27, was ordered to be evaluated by a clinician and held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police arrest a man accused of biting off part of a Chelsea police officer’s ear last ween.
Contributed video

A man accused of biting off a piece of a police officer's ear during a domestic violence call in Chelsea, Massachusetts, last week was held without bail following his arraignment.

Carlos Sanabria, 27, was ordered to be evaluated by a clinician and held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Sept. 20, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Friday. He faces charges of mayhem, strangulation, assault and battery on a police officer, assault to murder, and resisting arrest.

This all stems from a situation on Aug. 30, when police were called to the Chelsea Community Center for a domestic dispute. Prosecutors say a center employee told officers that Sanabria had video of domestic violence involving his girlfriend. Sanabria was unwilling to show police the video and became increasingly upset.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.
Prosecutors say at first Sanabria left the building, then began yelling an a responding officer. He allegedly charged the officer, taking him to the ground in a struggle and biting down on the officer's ear, taking off a piece.

A second officer tried to subdue Sanabria, prosecutors say, eventually using a Taser. Sanabria was eventually taken into custody.

The police officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.

District Attorney Kevin Hayden said a dangerousness hearing was appropriate given an attack on a first responder.

This is an example of how unpredictable domestic violence calls can be for police officers, and how rapidly their day-to-day responsibilities can turn chaotic. This officer was injured in the line of courageous duty and I wish him a quick recovery,” Hayden said in a media release.

