Massachusetts

2 people stabbed in separate Chelsea incidents, police say

Both victims are expected to survive

By Marc Fortier

Two people were stabbed in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, and while police initially said they believed one person was responsible for both incidents, they said later that the incidents are believed to be unrelated.

One man was stabbed near a McDonalds on Broadway, and another man, around 20 years old, was stabbed near Sixth Street at the railroad tracks and found about 30 minutes after the first victim. Both victims are expected to survive.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The two stabbings are no longer believed to be related.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

No further details were released.

More Massachusetts news

Boston Business Journal 22 hours ago

Suffolk Downs redevelopment's first retailer is a brewery

Sandra Birchmore 9 hours ago

Sandra Birchmore's family speaks: ‘Her biggest wish was to become a mother'

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us