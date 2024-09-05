2 people stabbed in separate Chelsea incidents, police say

Two people were stabbed in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, and while police initially said they believed one person was responsible for both incidents, they said later that the incidents are believed to be unrelated.

One man was stabbed near a McDonalds on Broadway, and another man, around 20 years old, was stabbed near Sixth Street at the railroad tracks and found about 30 minutes after the first victim. Both victims are expected to survive.

The two stabbings are no longer believed to be related.

No further details were released.