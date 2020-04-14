Local
BOSTON

Cars Submerged as Water Main Break Buckles Boston Road

Multiple cars were submerged Tuesday night after a major water main break in Boston's South End.

The leak caused the road to buckle near 500 Harrison Ave., flooding streets in the area, fire officials said.

Footage from NBC10 Boston's SkyRanger showed vehicles underwater on Harrison Avenue.

Police asked the public to avoid the area of Harrison Avenue between East Berkeley Street and Randolph Street.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission is responding and says it is investigating brown water in other locations.

