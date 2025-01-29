Massachusetts

Driver dies after pickup truck crashes into tree off Carver road

After being freed, the departments said, the driver was rushed to Tobey Hospital in Wareham and pronounced dead

By Asher Klein

The driver of a pickup truck died after the vehicle hit a tree in Carver, Massachusetts, Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash on Federal Road, which was reported to local police, firefighters and EMS at about 12:54 p.m.

The driver was trapped inside. After being freed, the departments said, the driver was rushed to Tobey Hospital in Wareham and pronounced dead.

The driver's identity hasn't been shared, and state and local police were still investigating what happened.

