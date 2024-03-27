Massachusetts

Woman killed in car crash in Carver

Footage from the scene showed a car partially resting with its rear fender on a stone fence and its driver's side under a broken utility pole

By Asher Klein

A crashed car on Main Street in Carver, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.
NBC10 Boston via stringer

A woman died when her car crashed into a utility pole in Carver, Massachusetts, early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The car was found crashed into a utility pole on Main Street, near King Richard's Faire, at about 5:38 a.m., according to Carver police, fire and ambulance services. The only person inside, a 56-year-old from Carver, was rushed to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Footage from the scene showed a car partially resting with its rear fender on a stone fence and its driver's side under a broken utility pole.

A portion of the street was closed for the investigation. One lane of traffic was later reopened, officials said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash. Local and state police were investigating.

More Carver news

Carver 5 hours ago

Carver Police Department phone lines are down

Carver Mar 21

1 dead, another injured in Carver fire

This article tagged under:

Massachusettscar crashdeath investigationCarver
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us