Carver Police Department phone lines are down

The main phone line at the Carver, Massachusetts police department was down Wednesday morning, the department shared on Facebook.

This issue is not affecting 911 - only those trying to call the department's main phone number. Those trying to call the department can contact a temporary line at 508-866-2000 but are asked to be patient if the line is busy.

More details on the issue were not immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.