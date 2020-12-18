Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Sherman Packard

Caucus Votes to Nominate Packard as NH House Speaker

Sherman Packard will succeed Dick Hinch, who died of COVID-19 on Dec. 9

New Hampshire State House OTSstock
UIG via Getty Images

The House Republican Caucus on Friday voted to nominate Sherman Packard as speaker of the House to succeed Dick Hinch, who died of COVID-19 on Dec. 9.

Packard, of Londonderry, has been serving as acting speaker. He is serving his 15th term in the House. The full House membership is scheduled to vote when it gathers on Jan. 6.

Gov. Chris Sununu congratulated Packard, saying he “will keep the Republican Caucus united, carry on Dick Hinch’s incredible legacy of service, and work with Senate President Chuck Morse to deliver results for the people of New Hampshire.”

Packard said in a statement, “Losing Speaker Hinch has been difficult for all of us, and this is not my first choice of how I wanted this session to go. However, we must continue our work, we must continue his work, and I promise that I will continue to further Dick’s vision of how he would have run the House.”

Hinch was sworn in Dec. 2 as speaker a week before he died at age 71. He was starting his seventh two-year term in the House.

In the state Senate, Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, was named majority leader, a position he has held before. He has served in the Senate since 2009.

More on NH House

coronavirus Dec 14

NH House Members Consider Drive-in Meetings After Speaker's COVID Death

New Hampshire Dec 12

After NH House Speaker's Death From COVID, Questions Swirl Over How He Got It

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Sherman PackardNew HampshireHOUSE SPEAKERChris Sununu
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us