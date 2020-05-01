Local

coronavirus

Celebrating School Food Service Workers

School districts across the state are participating in a national School Lunch Hero Day to celebrate food service workers stepping up amid the coronavirus crisis

By Staff Reports

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

School food service workers throughout Massachusetts and the country are being thanked Friday for continuing to give grab-and-go meals to families who rely on that food during the coronavirus crisis.

Holliston Public Schools is even encouraging people to dress up like super heroes when they pick up their meals Friday, take a picture and send them in so the workers can be celebrated on social media. They are also suggesting that people write a thank you letter.

Cafeteria workers have been recognized annually, with this year marking the 8th School Lunch Hero Day, but with the highly-contagious coronavirus threatening community spread, officials are urging people to show additional appreciation.

“Our nutrition services team members have always been essential! So thankful to have our members helping our students and community during these times," Fitchburg Public Schools Superintendent Robert Jokela said on Twitter.

Brockton Public Schools are asking students to create signs and put them in the car windows as a way to show their gratitude.

Fall River Public Schools are encouraging people to stop in and say thank you to food service workers as well.

Education

