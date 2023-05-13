Celtics Fans Get Pumped Up Ahead of Game 7

On Sunday, it's win or go home for the Celtics.

"If you can't get up for Game 7, what can you get up for?" said a Celtics fan ahead of Sunday's game.

The Celtics and the 76ers' 23rd matchup in the playoffs comes to an end on Sunday at TD Garden. And fans are expecting them to take it home.

“It’s a really big source of pride for Boston right now, and I think it’s really important that people show up for the game, they show up on the streets, and they show the Boston pride," said another fan excited for Sunday's game.

In Game 6, the Celtics rallied together to get the win in Philadelphia, forcing a tie-breaking match.

“I think the camaraderie has been incredible," said a fan highlighting the teams chemistry. "They all really enjoy playing together, the way they encourage each other. Somebody always picks up when they need them.”

In the end of Game 6, it was Jayson Tatum, who after a poor scoring most of the game, came up big in the fourth quarter.

"[I was] Very impressed," said a fan. "That’s the thing. You really can’t hate on him. He’s really the GOAT.”

Another fan was convinced during the game that the Celtics were finished after Game 6, "...but they came back. Tatum came in clutch. Everybody was hating on him."

Although they have the city of Boston behind them, the Celtics have their challenges ahead of Game 7.

One fan remarked that the Celtics need to be cautious of 76ers players James Harden and Joel Embiid. "Those two players are crazy. Especially when they go up against the Celtics."

But for Sunday's do-or-die game against the 76ers, the Celtics have they city's support.

“It’s going to be a great game," said a fan. "And I think the Celtics are going to pull it out.”