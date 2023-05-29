Celtics Can't Take the Heat, Drop Game 7 at Home to End Their Playoff Run

The Boston Celtics had a chance to succeed Monday night where 150 previous teams had failed to become the first NBA team ever to win a series after trailing 3-0. But the Miami Heat denied them a spot in the history books, emphatically winning Game 7 103-84 to advance to the NBA Finals.

As the Heat look ahead to their matchup with the Denver Nuggets, the Celtics will be left wondering what could have been.

They found themselves in a shocking 3-0 hole to start the series. But they managed to even the series at 3-3 -- thanks to Derrick White's stunning buzzer-beating putback in the final second of Game 6.

Then it all came down to Monday night. They had a chance on their home court. Jaylen Brown said it was their destiny. But costly turnovers and poor shooting from the Celtics kept them from ever getting close.

A lot of emotions as Celtics fans process the 103-84 loss, ending their playoff run. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/3PHPYYJ4UL — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) May 30, 2023

