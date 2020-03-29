Local
Celtics Guard Marcus Smart Confirms He’s Cleared of Coronavirus

Smart also took some time to joke about how his immune system deserves an award for its performance

By Jacob Camenker

Mar 3, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics faithful got some great news on Sunday night. Marcus Smart has officially been cleared of coronavirus as of Friday.

Smart took to Twitter on Sunday night to proclaim that he had been "corona free" for two days. Here's a look at his message to fans. Smart also took some time to joke about how his immune system deserves an award for its performance against the virus.

That's excellent news that Smart is healthy. Brad Stevens had confirmed that Smart had been "feeling good" in a recent interview, and it appears that the scrappy guard is now out of the woods.

Smart had been asymptomatic at the time of his test. But he was tested out of an abundance of caution given that the Celtics had squared off against the Utah Jazz not long before Rudy Gobert tested positive for the disease.

After his diagnosis, Smart appeared on CNN to offer his perspective on the pandemic. He said that he was taking the quarantine "very, very seriously" even before his test had come back positive.

With Smart cleared, that means that all Celtics players and staffers that were tested have been cleared of COVID-19.

This article tagged under:

CelticsBOSTONcoronavirusNBAMarcus Smart
