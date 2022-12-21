Celtics vs. Pacers takeaways: Slow start dooms C's in third straight defeat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The boo birds were out at TD Garden as the Boston Celtics' slump continued vs. the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

Boston got out to a six-point lead to start the game before Indiana ended the first quarter on a 37-11 run. The Pacers were up 28 points at the half and although the C's cut the deficit to five in the fourth, they couldn't complete the comeback. The result was a 117-112 defeat that marked their fifth loss in their last six games.

After starting 1-for-9 from the floor, the Pacers put on a shooting clinic. They hit their next 11 shots then went on to finish the game 46.9 percent from the floor and 46.2 percent from 3-point range. The Celtics' offensive woes continued as they shot just 38.6 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Jayson Tatum was the bright spot for Boston as he nearly propelled his team to a comeback with a 41-point effort. Jaylen Brown was the Celtics' next-highest scorer with 19 points and Malcolm Brogdon notched 18 off the bench against his former team.

Tyrese Halliburton starred for the Pacers with 33 points and eight assists. Old friend Aaron Nesmith contributed 15 in his return to TD Garden.

Here are our takeaways from another letdown Celtics loss, which brings them to 22-10 on the season. They'll look to bounce back Friday night when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

A tale of two halves

If the Celtics were even remotely competitive in the first half, they would have added a tally to the win column. Unfortunately, the horrible start that allowed Indiana to score 42 points in the first quarter was too much to overcome.

Boston trailed by 30 points in the first half, its largest deficit since December of last year. The defense, which hasn't resembled last year's elite unit all season, couldn't get a stop as the Pacers hit 11 consecutive shots during their early run.

The Celtics nearly staged a historic comeback in the second half, cutting the deficit to five points with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. But whenever the C's came within striking distance, the Pacers answered with a clutch shot.

As Boston looks to end its current skid, it must find a way to play up to its second-half potential more consistently. Joe Mazzulla summed it up perfectly in his postgame press conference:

"We just have a choice to make. What team do we want to be? The team in the first half or the team in the second half?"



Jayson Tatum can't carry struggling offense

Tatum returned after missing Sunday's loss to the Magic due to personal reasons. The three-time All-Star did all he could to get his team back on track.

After a rocky start, Tatum erupted with 41 points on 13-of-25 shooting. He led the Celtics' third-quarter surge with 15 points in the frame.

Tatum drilled a 3-pointer while being fouled in the final seconds, but the refs called it off. A free throw would have made it a one-point game with seconds left on the clock.

It was a frustrating finish for Tatum and a C's team that hasn't looked the same offensively as of late. The supporting cast shot just 34.2 percent from the floor. Since the start of their rough patch at Golden State on Dec. 10, the Celtics have shot 41 percent from the field and just 29.1 percent from 3. That won't get the job done.

Tyrese Halliburton quiets the critics

Halliburton was outstanding in the Pacers' win, tallying 33 points on 12-of-24 shooting (six 3-pointers) while dishing eight assists. It was a loud response to controversial comments made by ex-Celtic Wally Szczerbiak, who now serves as an analyst for the New York Knicks.

"He's a very good player, he's not going to make the All-Star team," Szczerbiak said of Haliburton after New York's win over Indiana on Sunday. "A guy like Julius Randle or Jalen Brunson will make it over Tyrese Haliburton. Tonight we saw why."

Well, Wednesday night we saw exactly why Halliburton has a case to make the All-Star squad. With more performances like this one, he should have no problem making critics like Szczerbiak eat their words.

Aaron Nesmith enjoys his return to Boston

Between the Pacers' win and his solid performance, it was a triumphant return to TD Garden for ex-Celtic Aaron Nesmith.

The 14th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft showed off the same hustle he showed during his time in Boston. He finished with 15 points (6-13 FG), six rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

the hustle by Aaron Nesmith.



Nesmith added insult to injury with a steal and a layup off the Celtics' inbounds pass, topped off with a flex for good measure.

One moment Nesmith would like to forget, however, is this posterization courtesy of his ex-teammate Jayson Tatum.

All in all though, a strong showing from Nesmith, who continues to carve out a role with his new squad.

Robert Williams does his part

A huge positive from an otherwise disappointing defeat: Robert Williams is looking like his pre-injury self.

The Celtics big man was fantastic on Wednesday night, especially in the second half as he dominated defensively as well as on the offensive glass. He continuously kept plays alive during the Celtics' late run, resulting in timely 3s that cut the large deficit.

Williams finished with six points and 12 rebounds, including seven offensive boards in 22 minutes off the bench.

Rob Williams battling for the offensive rebounds and JT with the 💦



Celtics fans searching for positives can look no further than what Williams has shown since rejoining the rotation.