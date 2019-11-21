Celtics ‘City Edition’ Uniforms: First Look, Debut Date for New Threads

The Boston Celtics are getting a makeover ... for a few select games, anyway.

The Celtics unveiled their new "City Edition" uniforms Thursday on social media, adding that Boston will debut the green-and-gold threads at next Wednesday's home game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Here's a look:

C's big man Enes Kanter seemingly leaked the team's "City Edition" uniform back in October, but these photos show the jersey with a richer green color along with the Irish-themed font.

The Celtics also put out a "hype video" of sorts to show the "City Edition" uniform in action.

All 30 NBA teams will wear their own "City Edition" jerseys in multiple games during the 2019-20 the season. The Celtics picked a great date to debut theirs, as next Wednesday is Kyrie Irving's first trip back to Boston since leaving the C's in the summer.

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Celtics-Nuggets, which tips off Friday at 8 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live, then Mike & Scal have the call of the game at 9 p.m. You can also stream the game through the MyTeams App.