Celtics ‘City Edition’ Uniforms: First Look, Debut Date for New Threads

By Darren Hartwell

kemba3
Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are getting a makeover ... for a few select games, anyway.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhode Island 10 hours ago

4 Charged in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Rhode Island Girl

rescue 9 hours ago

Trapped Driver Rescued From Car Submerged in Shrewsbury Pond

The Celtics unveiled their new "City Edition" uniforms Thursday on social media, adding that Boston will debut the green-and-gold threads at next Wednesday's home game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Here's a look:

C's big man Enes Kanter seemingly leaked the team's "City Edition" uniform back in October, but these photos show the jersey with a richer green color along with the Irish-themed font.

The Celtics also put out a "hype video" of sorts to show the "City Edition" uniform in action.

All 30 NBA teams will wear their own "City Edition" jerseys in multiple games during the 2019-20 the season. The Celtics picked a great date to debut theirs, as next Wednesday is Kyrie Irving's first trip back to Boston since leaving the C's in the summer.

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Celtics-Nuggets, which tips off Friday at 8 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live, then Mike & Scal have the call of the game at 9 p.m. You can also stream the game through the MyTeams App.

Copyright N
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us