Century-Old Wenham Tea House Shuts Down Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic

An iconic North Shore dining spot that has been around for more than 100 years has called it a day.



According to several sources, including a source within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, the Wenham Tea House has shut down, with a Wicked Local article confirming this. A Facebook post from owner Chris Keohane says that "I have ended my tenure at the Wenham Tea House. After many years of enjoyment at the Tea House, I will not be able to operate it any longer. Challenges with product, staffing, and finances due to the pandemic has really put pressure that I cannot handle anymore" while another post from him calls it "The end of an era." The Wicked Local article indicates that the dining spot could maybe return someday if a new owner can be found, with Keohane saying, "I am truly sorry for this outcome and I hope to see all of you back again at the Tea House under someone else's leadership."



The Wenham Tea House dates all the way back to 1912 as "a women's exchange to provide an outlet for local homeworker goods and a cozy place for the townspeople to gather," according to its website; more recently it has been known in part for its afternoon tea along with its breakfast, brunch, and lunch offerings.



The address for the Wenham Tea House was 4 Monument Street, Wenham, MA, 01984.



by Marc Hurwitz





