Charges filed against man involved in crash that killed 19-year-old Vt. police officer

A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly crashed into two police cruisers chasing him on Friday, killing one Vermont police officer and injuring two others.

State police said Saturday initial charges against 20-year-old Tate Rheaume include grossly negligent operation of a motor vehicle with death resulting and attempting to elude with death resulting. Additional charges are possible, police said as they continue to investigate the roles of impairment and speed.

The fatal crash happened around 3 p.m. as police chased a vehicle driven by Rheaume after he allegedly attempted to break into a home on East Washington Street.

Nineteen-year-old Jessica Ebbighausen, who had joined the Rutland Police Department in May on a part-time basis, was among the officers pursuing Rheaume, when he allegedly crossed the centerline and collided head-on with her cruiser, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The suspect's truck also hit another police cruiser. Police say the damage to both vehicles was "catastrophic."

Ebbighausen was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other Rutland officers and Rheaume were all taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Rheaume was later transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

One officer was treated and released. The supervising officer who was in the passenger seat in Ebbighausen's vehicle remains hospitalized.

State police said Saturday that nearly three dozen Vermont law enforcement officers and first responders had escorted Ebbighausen's body back to the city she loved and served.

"We will never forget her service and her sacrifice," they wrote.

This afternoon, a procession of nearly three dozen Vermont law-enforcement officers and first-responders began escorting fallen Rutland Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen back to the city she loved and served. We will never forget her service and her sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/rYY2Y6ulpN — Vermont State Police (@VTStatePolice) July 8, 2023

Ebbighausen, of Ira, Vt., was scheduled to start training in August at the Vermont Police Academy to become a full-time officer, police said.

“We’re hurting right now,” said Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen on Friday as he asked for community support, according to the Rutland Herald.

Ebbighausen had wanted to be a police officer since she was 9 years old, Kilcullen added. She did an internship with the police department during high school.

“She always had a smile on her face,” Kilcullen said. “We were looking forward to having her as part of our family.”

The department had recently changed its policies to discourage high-speed pursuits, he said, but did not discuss the changes further on Friday, the Rutland Herald reported.

“I’m here today to mourn, really, the loss of a family member,” he said. “The state police are conducting the investigation. At some point, we’ll review everything.”

Gov. Phil Scott said late Friday night that he was deeply saddened by Ebbighausen's death.

"My deepest condolences go out to her family and friends, all members of the Rutland City Police Department and the entire Rutland community," the governor wrote in a tweet. "This is a reminder of the risks our officers face every day, and my thoughts are with all of them tonight."

Scott also said state police and the Department of Fish and Wildlife will offer support as they all work to respond to this loss.

I'm deeply saddened by the death of Jessica Ebbighausen, a Rutland City officer tragically killed in a vehicle crash while on duty today. My deepest condolences go out to her family and friends, all members of the Rutland City Police Department and the entire Rutland community. — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) July 8, 2023

Before Ebbighausen’s death, 28 Vermont officers had died in the line of duty, including two in vehicle pursuits, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks law enforcement deaths. Of those Vermont officers whose ages are listed, she was by far the youngest.

It was not immediately clear if Rheaume had obtained legal representation, or when he's due in court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report