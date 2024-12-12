Elderly woman seriously hurt by vehicle while walking in Charlestown, police say

An elderly woman was seriously hurt when a vehicle hit her in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood Thursday morning, police said.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s whom first responders found unconscious near the intersection of Vine and Moulton streets about 8:45 a.m., was rushed to the hospital, according to Boston police. The driver stayed at the scene.

Police were investigating what happened; there was no immediate word on whether anyone would be charged or cited in the crash.