Chelsea police seek missing 12-year-old boy with autism

Police in Chelsea, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who has autism.

Authorities say Susant Thapa ran away from his home Thursday night. They noted that he has run away before and has gravitated toward pools.

Thapa is described as being about 5'2 and 130 pounds.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a pumpkin shirt and blue pants. He has a bindi on his forehead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chelsea police at 781-824-2702 or 617-466-4855.