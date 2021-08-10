Chelsea School Committee Member Accused of Raping Child

A member of the school committee in Chelsea, Massachusetts, appeared in court Tuesday on charges he raped a child and enticed a child, court records show.

Henry Wilson is also under investigation for having an inappropriate relationship with a student, the school district announced Tuesday.

City officials were notified by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office that Wilson would be arraigned in Chelsea District Court Tuesday on charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student in the Chelsea Public Schools system, Chelsea Superintendent Dr. Almi G. Abeyta said in a statement.

"District officials are cooperating fully with the District Attorney, Chelsea Police Department and other agencies involved in the investigation," Abeyta said, adding that an order has been issued barring Wilson from any campus in the Chelsea school system and from contact with any student.

Court records showed that Wilson was being held on $50,000 bail on the charges of aggravated rape of a child and enticement of a child under 16 and is next due to appear in court Sept. 9. His attorney had no comment at the court house Tuesday.

School district officials didn't provide more details about the inappropriate relationship Wilson is accused of having.

Chelsea police Chief Brian Kyes said Tuesday there is no indication “as to whether there are any additional victims pertaining to the arrest of Henry Wilson of Chelsea. However, if anyone has any information regarding this case or others, they are strongly encouraged to contact the Chelsea police at 617-466-4835."

According to his school district bio, Wilson has been on the committee since 2018, and before that was a youth mentor for the district's students as well as a member of the Chelsea Planning Board and Zoning Board. He received several community awards, including the Community Service Award from the Martin Luther King Jr. Chelsea Celebration Committee and the 2013 Community Leadership Award from the Neighborhood Developers.