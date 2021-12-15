Chick-fil-A to Open Boston Location This Winter

More than three years after Chick-fil-A was said to be moving into Boston's Back Bay neighborhood, the restaurant chain confirmed it will be opening a location in Copley Square this winter.

“It’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Boston at 569 Boylston St. this winter,” the company confirmed in an email to NBC10 Boston on Tuesday. "We look forward to joining the community and to serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.”

The new location sits between Clover Food Lab and a Santander Bank branch. It was previously a Boloco, but the burrito spot permanently closed down in 2019.

The space is currently under construction and a Chick-fil-A sign out front says they are hiring new employees. Anyone interested in a job can text 'SERVE' to 617-858-8336.

Once open, the Boston location will join 16 Chick-fil-A locations already operating in Massachusetts. While a handful of those spots are in the Greater Boston area -- including Brockton, Burlington, Dedham, Framingham, Peabody, and Woburn -- this will be the first Chick-fil-A to open within Boston's city limits. The store's exact opening date is not yet known.

Former Boston Mayor Tom Menino had vowed to keep Chick-fil-A out of the city due to the CEO's opposition to same-sex marriage. Following years of protests from LGBTQ groups that have taken issue with the Atlanta-based food chain’s donations to organizations that do not support gay rights, Chick-fil-A announced it would take a different approach to its charitable giving in 2020.