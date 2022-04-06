Chicopee Superintendent of Schools Arrested by FBI

A Massachusetts superintendent of schools has been arrested by the FBI, accused of making false statements in an investigation into threatening text messages sent to a candidate for chief of police.

Lynn M. Clark, 51, the superintendent of Chicopee Schools, is said to have sent around 99 text messages to the candidate that "were intended to force the victim to withdraw their application for Chicopee chief of police," according to federal officials. The candidate did withdraw the application and the city had to delay the selection process.

A statement says Clark used various different phone numbers to text the candidate. According to officials, Clark allegedly denied sending the messages and tried to lay blame on other city employees, the victim's colleagues, and even a member of her own family. She ultimately "admitted that she indeed sent the messages," according to the FBI.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Clark has been charged with one count of making false statements. If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Clark is expected to appear in federal court on Wednesday.