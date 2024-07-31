Revere

Child falls from 3rd-floor balcony, Revere police say

A 5-year-old boy fell from the third story of a building in Revere, Massachusetts, according to police

NBC10 Boston

Police in Revere, Massachusetts, say a child was hospitalized Wednesday after falling from a balcony.

The incident happened on Shirley Avenue. Revere police say a 5-year-old boy fell from the third story.

The boy was brought to Massachusetts General Hospital. Police said he is in critical condition.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.


No further information was immediately available.

