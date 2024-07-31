Child falls from 3rd-floor balcony, Revere police say

Police in Revere, Massachusetts, say a child was hospitalized Wednesday after falling from a balcony.

The incident happened on Shirley Avenue. Revere police say a 5-year-old boy fell from the third story.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The boy was brought to Massachusetts General Hospital. Police said he is in critical condition.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

No further information was immediately available.