Child Falls Out of Moving SUV in Hanson

After a child was caught on surveillance video falling out of a moving SUV Monday morning in Hanson, Massachusetts, police are now looking to identify the driver.

Surveillance video captured a vehicle pulling out of Hanson Town Hall and turning onto Liberty Street, when police say a small child opened the rear driver's side door and fell out onto the roadway.

After tumbling out, the child stood up and ran toward the white SUV, police said.

The female driver of the vehicle pulled over, got out and ran toward the child, according to authorities. She then picked up the child and took the child back to the SUV.

After a short time, the woman drove away, police said.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver and child. The woman was believed to have been driving a white Dodge Journey.

"We want to ensure the safety and well-being of the child, as well as determine how this event happened," Hanson Police Chief Michael Miksch said. "Thankfully it appears that the child may not have been seriously injured. But we want to make sure and we would like to speak with the driver."

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Hanson police at 781-293-4625.