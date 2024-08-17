Boston

Child hit by vehicle in Roxbury

NBC10 Boston

A child was hit by a vehicle Friday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

The crash happened on Dale Street.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police say the child, who is 11 or 12, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsRoxbury
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us