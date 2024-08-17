Child hit by vehicle in Roxbury

A child was hit by a vehicle Friday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

The crash happened on Dale Street.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police say the child, who is 11 or 12, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

No further information was immediately available.