Child Pulled From Water of Hyde Park Pool

A child was rushed to the hospital from a public pool in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood Wednesday, authorities said.

The child was in the water at the Olsen Swimming Pool, on Turtle Parkway, according to Boston Emergency Services.

State police at the pool said that the child, an 8-year-old boy, had been underwater for several minutes and was pulled out by a lifeguard. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and should be okay, police said.

Update: police say child is 8 and from Roxbury; taken to the hospital for evaluation. — Michael Rosenfield NBC10 Boston (@MikeRNBCBoston) August 11, 2021

Investigators say a father realized his son was underwater and started calling for help. An on-duty lifeguard jumped into the water, pulled the boy out and then rendered first aid, including mouth to mouth.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to state police, the child appeared to be conscious as he came out of the pool but the lifeguard was able to get the boy breathing easier. The lifeguard is being credited with likely saving the child's life.

"We saw what was happening and we were wondering where is the child's parents, there was no one really helping him," said a woman who witnessed part of the rescue effort at the pool. "The police came, there was CPR done, I don't know what happened to him, but I just saw him leave on the stretcher."

"I just feel horrible for him," she added. "I don't know where his parents were. Maybe his father was here, people were saying, but I have no idea."

The pool is shut down for the rest of Wednesday. It is expected to be back open Thursday.

Temperatures were in the 90s in Boston Wednesday.

Wednesday: Hazy, hot and humid. Isolated shower or storm. Highs around 90, heat index 95-100. Wednesday night: Warm, humid, isolated early storm. Lows in the 70s. Thursday: Sweltering with some wildfire smoke possible in the sky. Highs around 95, heat index 100-105.