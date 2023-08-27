Child riding bike injured in Marlborough hit-and-run; police seek SUV driver

Police in Marlborough, Massachusetts, are looking to identify whoever was behind the wheel of an SUV that fled the scene after hitting a child on a bicycle late Sunday morning.

Marlborough police say the hit-and-run occurred in the area of 300 Boston Post Road East and resulted in personal injury to the juvenile bicyclist. More details around the victim and the extent of their injuries were not immediately available.

Police released two photos on Facebook of what they believe to be a gray or light green SUV, possibly a Toyota Highlander, that left the scene after being involved in the crash.

According to police, the suspect's car fled the scene heading westbound and then took a right turn into the back entrance of Ghiloni Park around 11:47 a.m.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact police at 508-485-1212, ext. 36946.