Child Struck By Car in Dorchester, Police Say

Boston police say a child was hit by a car Sunday night in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

The child was taken to a local hospital after being struck just before 7 p.m. in the area of 18 Wilcock Street. Police did not have an immediate update on the child's condition or the extent of injuries.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials did not provide the child's name or age, but eyewitnesses tell NBC10 Boston that the victim is a 7-year-old boy, who was hit by a pickup truck. A woman says she heard a thud and then the child was under the truck.

Officers were still on scene around 8:15 p.m., with several evidence markers visible inside an area sectioned off by police tape.

No other information was immediately available.