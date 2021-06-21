First Day of Summer Forecast Looks Hot, Hazy and Humid

Welcome, first full day of summer! Today is such an appropriate day for this season. You either love it or not love it as much…I mean the hazy, hot and humid conditions. If you’re at the beach today, enjoy! Not so much if you are an outdoor worker.

We have a warm front to our north, an approaching pre-frontal trough to our west. This will lead the way to showers and potential for severe storms over northern and western parts of New England.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Today we’re heading into the 90s with humidity on the rise. Dewpoints around 70 degrees, making it very uncomfortable and heat indices mid 90s. Important to keep hydrated.

Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy. Areas of sunshine from Worcester county to the North Shore and into Boston. Clouds will increase as the afternoon progresses.

To the north, showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop early afternoon. The area of concern will be norther New England around the mountains, North Conway to just north of Augusta, Maine. These cells will continue to develop in a scattered form and move north.

Conditions will, momentarily, improve over New Hampshire to central and southern Maine. Meanwhile, a line of storms moves into Vermont bringing torrential downpours and damaging wind. They will fizzle out over northern New England around 9 or 10 p.m. while they will remain strong to severe over southern Vermont and northwestern Massachusetts.

Rest of southern New England will remain mostly cloudy with any storms weakening. Some cells could hold together as we head into midnight over northwestern Connecticut. The rest of the area storms will have weakened considerably by then.

Tuesday morning we should expect the cold front to be moving into the area. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Claudette will pass well to our south and east before the cold front moves through from west. We should see favorable conditions for thunderstorms to develop.

Tuesday will see less of a possibility than Monday, if they were to develop, it would be in the afternoon. Once this front passes, will see conditions improve overnight, with some patchy fog over Cape and the Islands.

Wednesday and Thursday looking forward to beautiful weather with low humidity, seasonable temperatures and clear skies.

Friday could see a low probability for showers to our south, but not to worry, most of the area looks to remain dry. Looking ahead to next weekend, Saturday chance for showers with muggy to borderline oppressive dewpoints for Sunday.

I guess there’s only one thing we can say…Happy Summer!