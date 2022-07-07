WATCH THE VIDEO: Chris Sale Throws a Fit After Rehab Start for WooSox

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale took out his frustrations in the Polar Park dugout after struggling in his rehab start for the minor league Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Video footage obtained by NBC10 Boston shows the pitcher having a meltdown after giving up a bases-loaded walk.

He went into the dugout when he was taken out at the bottom of the third inning. Sale is seen smashing a bat against the wall before trying to rip what appears to be a TV from the wall and then kicking it.

VIDEO: #RedSox pitcher Chris Sale upset after giving up a bases loaded walk & being taken out after 3 & 2/3 innings in a rehab start for the @WooSox (📸: @bri4homes) @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/1j1ga5kJaT — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) July 7, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sale threw a season high 72 pitches on Wednesday night over 3.2 innings, giving up three hits, one earned run and walking five batters. He also struck out five batters, according to the team.

Sale Takes Mound at Polar Park Again, Goes 3.2 Innings With 5 Ks https://t.co/gxQsHFLghM via @MiLB — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) July 7, 2022

The Red Sox pitcher and seven-time All Star is recovering from stress fracture in his right rib cage and has been rehabbing with the Woo Sox.

The 33-year-old originally was scheduled to return in June, but a non-baseball medical issue pushed back his timetable. He missed most of the 2021 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander could return to the starting rotation as soon as next week.