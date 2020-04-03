Local
coronavirus

#ClapBecauseWeCare: Mass. to Applaud Essential Workers Friday Night

Residents across Massachusetts will join the movement applauding essential workers helping to fight the city's coronavirus outbreak Friday night.

By Abby Vervaeke and Lara Salahi

necn

Residents across Massachusetts will join the movement applauding essential workers helping to fight the coronavirus pandemic Friday at 7 p.m.

Word about the planned clapping event #ClapBecauseWeCare has spread through social media.

The event encourages supporters to open their windows and doors and publicly cheer for "health care workers, first responders, nurses, grocery store employees, truck drivers & many more who are stepping up to keep us safe during these unprecedented times," according to organizers in a Facebook post.

"Individuals around the world have been showing their support with the simple gesture from the confines of their home," according to the Facebook event description. "Now it's our turn here in Boston and across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to come together on Friday at 7PM to cheer for the heroes at some of the world's finest healthcare institutions and for all of the hard working people who continue to keep our shelves stocked and our deliveries coming."

Several local hospitals, like Boston Children's Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital, have been promoting the event.

Residents of other cities across the world have taken to their windows and balconies to their respective essential workers.

Communities in England, Italy, Spain and India have also gathered to show their support for those fighting coronavirus.

Members of the British royal family were among notables who joined in the applause.

