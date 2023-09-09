storm damage

Clean up continues after storms hit New England on Friday

As of 7 a.m. over 38,000 people are still without power according to Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

By Jericho Tran

Hours after storms hit multiple states in New England, the damage remains.

Visibility in Andover was low on Friday afternoon as whipping winds and heavy rain made their way across Massachusetts.

The storm sent power lines tumbling down while whole trees blocked roads and toppled over homes.

“Both of my parents were in the home where the tree collapsed and I thought the worst.” said Nicole Angelos.

Her parents where injured when a tree came crashing through their home, barely missing the couple.

“If he had been sitting in the normal chair he sits in he wouldn’t be alive that’s exactly where the tree landed.”, they added.

“I’ve never seen this much devastation.” said one neighbor about a summer that has left them in disbelief.

Crews are trying to clear the streets as much as possible with the devastation spanning through the whole block.

“This can be rebuilt everybody’s ok! Everyone’s alive, everyone’s ok so that’s all we really care about.” 

Clean up efforts are continuing today as a lot of the people in the area are still without power.

