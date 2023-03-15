Local

winter weather

Clean Up Effort Underway After Many in New England See Significant Snowfall

Communities in central and western Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire and Vermont seemed to be the hardest hit by snow in New England

By Matt Fortin

A plow pushes snow in Athol, Massachusetts, during a nor'easter on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

Clean up was underway on Wednesday morning after this week's major nor'easter in New England, which dropped up to three feet of snow in some communities, and barely left a coating in others.

It was still snowing in the early morning hours in Ashby, Massachusetts, one of the areas hit hardest by the storm. Ashby recorded an impressive 30 inches of snowfall, and nearly 1,500 people remained without power Wednesday morning.

A State of Emergency was declared in the town on Tuesday, when fire officials said that many roads were impassable due to fallen trees, downed wires and deep snow. The town's Emergency Operations Center was activated, and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was helping the town with additional resources.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said at one point Wednesday morning that it had over 1,000 pieces of equipment deployed in storm operations. A speed restriction of 40 mph remained in place on the Massachusetts Turnpike from the New York state line to Millbury. Crews in Wrentham were working on repairs after utility wires came down on Route 140, closing the state road going both directions.

Ashby was far from the only community that was dealing with widespread outages stretching into Wednesday. MEMA was reporting over 30,000 customers without power in Massachusetts as of around 6 a.m. Wednesday, a number that had been fluctuating throughout the morning but still much lower than the number of outages seen during the height of the storm on Tuesday.

Crews have asked that people without power exercise patience, as they work to make repairs. A staging area was set up in Leominster, where crews were seen preparing to move out.

Along the coast, big waves were seen crashing into the seawall in Marshfield, where there was some splash over and minor pockets of flooding. No major issues were reported, though, overnight.

School Closings Wednesday

A number of school districts across New England have canceled or delayed class, or opted for remote learning on Wednesday, following the nor'easter. An updated list of school cancellations and delays can be found here.

Latest on Power Outages

As of around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, there were still over 30,000 people in Massachusetts who were without power, in addition to thousands more in other New England states.

Snowfall Totals Across the Region

Some areas of New England saw considerable snowfall — up to three feet of it — while others barely got a coating.

This article tagged under:

winter weather
