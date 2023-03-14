Thousands of Power Outages Already Reported Across New England as Nor'easter Moves in

Thousands of people in New England were without power Tuesday morning, as impacts from this week's nor'easter storm began to ramp up.

In Massachusetts, there were nearly 18,000 power outages reported as of around 5:45 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The outages were concentrated in western and central Massachusetts, with communities like Savoy, Charlemont, Shutesbury, Southampton and Westminster all racking up hundreds a piece.

In New Hampshire as of around 4:45 a.m., Eversource was reporting around 4,000 power outages. New Hampshire Electric Co-op reported just under 50, and Unitil wasn't reporting any outages.

Green Mountain Power of Vermont was reporting over 10,000 power outages across 52 towns as of around 5:45 a.m.

Over in Maine, there were just over a dozen power outages reported by Central Maine Power.

Rhode Island Energy did not show any reports of outages as of 4:45 a.m.

Utility companies have been ramping up preparations in recent days in anticipation of this storm, even calling in crews from around the country to help with the anticipated outages.